EPAM Systems Leverages the Cloud to Enhance Its Global Delivery Model With Nimbula Director

Nimbula, the Cloud Operating System Company, today announced that EPAM Systems, a leading global software engineering and IT consulting provider, implemented Nimbula Director, the most advanced cloud computing software for building and managing private, hybrid and public clouds.

Headquartered in the United States, EPAM Systems employs more than 7,300 IT professionals and provides services to customers worldwide using a global delivery model through its client facing and delivery operations in North America and Europe. EPAM's core competencies include complex software product engineering for leading global software and innovation vendors, as so then as development, testing, maintenance and support of mission critical business applications and vertically oriented IT consulting services for Forbes Global 2000 corporations.