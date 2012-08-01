Contact

VoIP business telephone system, Virtual PBX and more...

Business solutions
Business solutions

Rackspace debuts OpenStack cloud servers

Rackspace currently has over 180,000 clients of its hosted services. The company offers Windows and Linux servers, content delivery network services, and .

Broadband Solutions

America's broadband adoption challenges

Aug 01, 2012 at 16:25

The FCC has announced the results of its second "Measuring Broadband America" report: those American consumers who have adopted broadband are using connections that run at an average speed of 14. More...

Business

EPAM Systems Leverages the Cloud to Enhance Its Global Delivery Model With Nimbula Director

Aug 01, 2012 at 15:25

Nimbula, the Cloud Operating System Company, today announced that EPAM Systems, a leading global software engineering and IT consulting provider, implemented Nimbula Director, the most advanced cloud computing software for building and managing private, hybrid and public clouds. More...

PBX Software

Telcom & Data intros emergency VOIP phones

Aug 01, 2012 at 14:25

Telcom & Data, an industrial phone systems company, has announced that Guardian emergency VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) telephones are now available, Yahoo News reports. More...

IP communications

Lorton Data Announces Partnership with Krengeltech Through A-Quaâ¢ Integration into DocuMailer

Aug 01, 2012 at 13:25

Lorton Data, a leader in data driven marketing services, announced it has joined forces with Krengeltech, a custom software solutions and internet applications developer, to integrate its A-Qua platform within Krengeltech's DocuMailer. More...

Broadband Solutions

Vonage Holdings Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2012 Results

Aug 01, 2012 at 12:25

 Vonage Holdings Corp. , a leading provider of communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide, announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2012. More...

Ethernet phones

Level 3 Extends Voice Services to Alaska and Hawaii

Aug 01, 2012 at 10:25

Level 3 Communications, Inc. today announced that it has expanded its voice service portfolio to provide clients with local phone numbers in Alaska and Hawaii. More...

VoIP Communications

DBSi Merges with Xand

Aug 01, 2012 at 09:25

Xand and DBSi today announced a merger creating a privately held data center firm unrivaled in the Northeast marketplace. Xand will add three premium raised-floor facilities in Pennsylvania to an already formidable trio of data centers in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, servicing over 1,000 clients with colocation, cloud, business continuity and managed services. More...

Communication software

Nimbuzz Claims To Be First "Indian" Internet Company To Get 100M Users

Aug 01, 2012 at 08:25

You have to marvel at the audacity of this: Nimbuzz, a mobile messaging company which has only recently shifted base to India, is now claiming to be the first “Indian” Internet company to get 100M users. More...

VoIP Communications

Fulcrum Teams with Skytap to Train 2

Aug 01, 2012 at 05:25

Completion of the employee training marks a key milestone in implementing Fulcrum’s CATS enterprise asset management solution at this leading mobile communication client, which is on track to go live in the second half of 2012. More...

Business News  |  Wireless  |  IP Phones
« Previous articles