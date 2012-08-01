Rackspace debuts OpenStack cloud servers
Rackspace currently has over 180,000 clients of its hosted services. The company offers Windows and Linux servers, content delivery network services, and .
America's broadband adoption challenges
The FCC has announced the results of its second "Measuring Broadband America" report: those American consumers who have adopted broadband are using connections that run at an average speed of 14. More...
EPAM Systems Leverages the Cloud to Enhance Its Global Delivery Model With Nimbula Director
Nimbula, the Cloud Operating System Company, today announced that EPAM Systems, a leading global software engineering and IT consulting provider, implemented Nimbula Director, the most advanced cloud computing software for building and managing private, hybrid and public clouds. More...
Telcom & Data intros emergency VOIP phones
Telcom & Data, an industrial phone systems company, has announced that Guardian emergency VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) telephones are now available, Yahoo News reports. More...
Lorton Data Announces Partnership with Krengeltech Through A-Quaâ¢ Integration into DocuMailer
Lorton Data, a leader in data driven marketing services, announced it has joined forces with Krengeltech, a custom software solutions and internet applications developer, to integrate its A-Qua platform within Krengeltech's DocuMailer. More...
Vonage Holdings Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2012 Results
Vonage Holdings Corp. , a leading provider of communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide, announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2012. More...
Level 3 Extends Voice Services to Alaska and Hawaii
Level 3 Communications, Inc. today announced that it has expanded its voice service portfolio to provide clients with local phone numbers in Alaska and Hawaii. More...
DBSi Merges with Xand
Xand and DBSi today announced a merger creating a privately held data center firm unrivaled in the Northeast marketplace. Xand will add three premium raised-floor facilities in Pennsylvania to an already formidable trio of data centers in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, servicing over 1,000 clients with colocation, cloud, business continuity and managed services. More...
Nimbuzz Claims To Be First "Indian" Internet Company To Get 100M Users
You have to marvel at the audacity of this: Nimbuzz, a mobile messaging company which has only recently shifted base to India, is now claiming to be the first “Indian” Internet company to get 100M users. More...
Fulcrum Teams with Skytap to Train 2
Completion of the employee training marks a key milestone in implementing Fulcrum’s CATS enterprise asset management solution at this leading mobile communication client, which is on track to go live in the second half of 2012. More...