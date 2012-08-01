DBSi Merges with Xand

Xand and DBSi today announced a merger creating a privately held data center firm unrivaled in the Northeast marketplace. Xand will add three premium raised-floor facilities in Pennsylvania to an already formidable trio of data centers in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, servicing over 1,000 clients with colocation, cloud, business continuity and managed services.

The new company will create an possibility for businesses of all sizes to deploy regionally diverse primary and secondary IT environments across three major metropolitan areas and four states.

“The combination of DBSi and Xand will enable our clients to capitalize upon enhanced cloud, business continuity and managed services offerings, as so then as additional facilities and resources to better meet their growing IT infrastructure requirements,” said William Bachenberg, DBSi’s current CEO, who will remain with the combined company in a technical advisory role.

Xand was acquired by ABRY Partners in October of 2011 and at that time merged with Access Northeast of Marlboro, Massachusetts in March of 2012. With this new DBSi transaction, ABRY Partners, a Boston, Massachusetts-based private equity investment firm, continues to build upon their impressive resume of data center and communications space investments.

Xand is a highly resilient facilities-based provider of data center infrastructure, colocation, cloud and managed services. For more than two decades, Xand has designed, built and managed IT infrastructure services which allow enterprises to maximize their critical application performance and availability. With data centers in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, Xand is able to offer colocation, cloud, enterprise hosting, managed services, business continuity, disaster recovery and wide area networking throughout the region via its best-in-class infrastructure, engineering expertise, and commitment to customer service excellence.

In business for over 30 years, DBSi is an innovative data center services company providing flexible, cost-effective, mission-critical research solutions. Headquartered in Bethlehem, PA, DBSi operates three secure, high-density, highly available data centers in Bethlehem, Valley Forge, and Breinigsville, PA. The company provides comprehensive data center services including managed hosting, cloud computing, disaster recovery, and traditional colocation to hundreds of customers across numerous verticals including the healthcare and financial markets.

Founded in 1989, ABRY is one of the most experienced media, communications, and business information services sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. ABRY has completed over $27 billion of transactions, representing investments in more than 450 properties. The firm is currently managing over $3.5 billion of total capital and investing out of a $1.6 billion private equity fund, $750 million senior equity/mezzanine fund and a $1.2 billion senior debt fund. ABRY has extensive data center and communications investing experience through investments just as CyrusOne, Datapipe, e-Shelter, Hosted Solutions, Masergy, Sidera, Sentrum Holdings, Telx, and Q9 Networks.

