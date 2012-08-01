Telcom & Data intros emergency VOIP phones

Telcom & Data, an industrial phone systems company, has announced that Guardian emergency VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) telephones are now available, Yahoo News reports.

Guardian's HDE series phones are designed for use in public settings where immediate support or hands-free communication is required. Applications include elevators, universities, parking facilities, medical centres, amusement parks and building entrances.

The phones boast many outstanding features. The units have a durable exterior with a rust-resistant finish. The telephones function in severe conditions, including in the extreme cold weather, rain and noisy environments. The units may be set to autodial two numbers or to ring down through a PABX. The phones feature an emergency push button. Once the button is pressed, the phone automatically connects to the intended location. An LED provides a visual confirmation of a call connection.

When Ricardo Trinidad, president of Telcom & Data, was asked about the phones, he said: “These phones are critical for public safety. With the simple push of a button, the caller receives immediate help. It couldn't be easier,” Virtual Strategy Magazine notes.