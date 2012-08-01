Level 3 Extends Voice Services to Alaska and Hawaii

Level 3 Communications, Inc. today announced that it has expanded its voice service portfolio to provide clients with local phone numbers in Alaska and Hawaii.

In addition to providing service in more than 25 countries, the expansion of Level 3's voice services to provide local phone numbers in Alaska and Hawaii brings Level 3's U.S. coverage to all 50 states. Level 3 currently offers local telephone number coverage to 87 percent of the U.S. population, more than any other domestic carrier. The expanded coverage area improves businesses' ability to consolidate voice services in accordance with a single provider, ensuring a consistent service experience and simplifying service management. As a part of the expansion, Level 3 will be providing local inbound and enhanced local service, with customer-provided 911 service, in Alaska and Hawaii rate centers.

"Simplification of communications services management is essential for businesses that are looking to improve efficiency, growth and focus on critical business objectives," said Sara Baack, Level 3's senior vice president of Voice Services. "By expanding our voice services and providing local phone numbers in all 50 states, Level 3 is responding to customer demand for advanced voice solutions in these areas and providing more possibility for businesses to consolidate their services pursuant to this agreement a single carrier to simplify their customer experience."

Level 3's comprehensive voice solutions combine service experience in traditional time-division multiplexing with more than 12 years of technology in voice over Internet protocol technologies. These solutions enable organizations to capitalize on reliable and cost-effective voice services by using the service portfolio of a trusted global communications provider.

About Level 3 CommunicationsLevel 3 Communications, Inc. provides local, national and global communications services to enterprise, government and carrier clients. Level 3's comprehensive portfolio of secure, managed solutions includes fiber and infrastructure solutions; IP-based voice and data communications; wide-area Ethernet services; video and content distribution; data center and cloud-based solutions. Level 3 serves clients in more than 450 markets in 45 countries over a global services platform anchored by owned fiber networks on three continents and connected by extensive undersea facilities. For more information, please visit www.level3.com.

© Level 3 Communications, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Level 3, Level 3 Communications, Level and the Level 3 Logo either registered service marks or service marks of Level 3 Communications, LLC and/or one of its Affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Any other service names, product names, company names or logos included herein are the trademarks or service marks of their respective owners. Level 3 services are provided by subsidiaries of Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Some statements made in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Level 3's control, which could cause actual events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements. Important factors that could prevent Level 3 from achieving its stated goals include, however are not limited to, the company's ability to: successfully integrate the Global Crossing acquisition or if not realize the anticipated benefits thereof; manage risks associated with continued uncertainty in the global economy; obtain additional financing, particularly after all of disruptions in the financial markets; manage continued or accelerated decreases in market pricing for communications services; maintain and increase traffic on its network; develop and maintain effective business support systems; manage system and network failures or disruptions; develop new services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; adapt to rapid technological changes that could adversely affect the company's competitiveness; defend intellectual property and proprietary rights; obtain capacity for its network from other providers and interconnect its network with other networks on favorable terms; attract and retain qualified management and other personnel; successfully integrate future acquisitions; effectively manage political, legal, regulatory, foreign currency and other risks it is exposed to due to its substantial international operations; mitigate its exposure to contingent liabilities; and meet all of the terms and conditions of its debt obligations. Additional information concerning these and other important factors can be found within Level 3's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Level 3 is in accordance with no obligation to, and on purpose disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or furthermore.