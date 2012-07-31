Alfresco Global Survey Reveals Misconception of "Consumerisation of IT"

According to the survey results, mobile and tablet adoption is being lead by IT departments, which proves counterintuitive to the general perception of the "consumerisation of IT" trend in which resourceful and driven employees bring consumer research into the workplace, sneaking pursuant to this agreement the radars of unwitting IT departments that are resistant to change.

"This is a unequalled time for the enterprise as two major research trends - cloud computing and mobile tablets - are intersecting to create a significant possibility for change in enterprise computing in other words proving to be more complex than most organisations had anticipated," said Chris Hazelton, Innovation Director, Mobile & Wireless at 451 Technology. "We as well see significant investment by IT in supporting consumer devices, which will pave the way for companies to build new lines of business on mobile tablets. These devices will reshape how and where employees work, while together increasing their ability to collaborate with clients, colleagues and partners."

Derived from Alfresco's extensive customer and prospect network from across the globe, the survey spans key industries just as government, education, healthcare and finance. One such healthcare customer, PhenoPath Laboratories, a physician-owned pathology laboratory is experiencing the benefits of integrating the use of tablet devices within their in the extreme regulated enterprise environment.

Result of going paperless

As a result of going paperless and automating the process through Alfresco's mobile document management solution, PhenoPath saw immediate improvements in the on-time annual review rate - jumping near 60% just weeks afterwards implementation and increasing to 98% afterwards six months. The example is furthermore mimicked in the survey result findings, which show that during many organisations are nevertheless struggling with tactical concerns just as security and ROI, respondents appear to be thinking more strategically about the role of tablets in business productivity and how tablets impact the greater IT infrastructure.

o With over 60% reporting little to no use of VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), Skype, IM and other synchronous communications during 44% report little to no use for social networking, indicating that the tablet is more of a passive social device than an active one.

o 57% of respondents however use smartphones in casual mobile contexts, just as lunch meetings and 51% in coffee shops. Nevertheless, tablets as a matter of fact overtake PC usage at home, pull ahead while business meetings and anyway you look at it dominate at conferences.

o The survey evidently shows a 3-screen reality is coming true. Tablets aren't replacing either smartphones or laptops, however are instead creating a new space in-between. It's pretty clear that laptops are increasingly tethered to the desk or cube, during tablets are the tool of choice on the go.

According to Barry Costin, Sales Director for Alfresco Asia Pacific, "If you're a business in Australia or New Zealand today and you're considering the idea of tablets in the enterprise, the challenge is fundamentally about how to incorporate the device into a corporate ecosystem.

How great businesses share

