CloudOpt Names Dave Asprey to Advisory Board

“Dave’s extensive experience in cloud computing, networking, and strategy will make a significant contribution to CloudOpt,” said Dave Burow, CloudOpt CEO. “We are pleased to have him join our advisory board and welcome him to the team.”

Asprey has worked in cloud computing, security, networking and virtualization for more than 10 years as a senior executive at a mix of service providers, software, and networking companies including Exodus, Citrix, Akamai, and Zeus. He ran strategic development for Citrix's virtualization business unit and has held various roles in his career just as VP Marketing, Product Manager, VP of Business Development, VP of Innovation, and VP of Corporate Development. A prolific speaker and blogger, his cloud writing has been published by the New York Times, GigaOm, Fortune, and PWC. Asprey created two early cloud offerings and has been an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Trinity Ventures. Follow him on Twitter @daveasprey.

The CloudOpt advisory board is a group of industry experts who provide input and guidance to help align CloudOpt’s designed-for-the-cloud solution with market needs. The advisory board meets to review the CloudOpt innovation roadmap and offer advice and insight on a continual basis.