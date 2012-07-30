Google adds Google+ Hangout style video-conferencing to Gmail

Summary: Over the at once few days, Google will be adding Google+ Hangout video-conferencing to Gmail and its associated Google Talk instant-messaging, VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), and video-chat service.

Ready, set, broadcast with Google+'s Hangouts on AirSkype jumps the shark: Seven alternative VoIP servicesGoogle Talk: Down and out in Google IM, VoIP, & video-conferencingBig brother Microsoft listens in to your Skype IMs

Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols, aka sjvn, has been writing about innovation and the business of innovation since CP/M-80 was the cutting edge, PC operating system. Elsewhere on ZDNet, SJVN covers gNetworking and Open Source.

Check out this case study to learn how they chose to address their data proliferation problem during improving their network and gaining cutting edge functionality.

Apple, BlackBerry, Android, Windows - nine out of ten employees use their own mobile devices for work. How can businesses best leverage mobile research to maximize user experience?View this on-demand webinar and learn how to empower and secure BYOD email.