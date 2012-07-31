New tech charity to combat social problems

Except as if not disclosed in this Privacy Policy, we will use the information you provide us only to that end of responding to your inquiry or in connection with the service for which you provided such information. We may forward your contact information and inquiry to our affiliates and other divisions of our company that we feel can best address your inquiry or provide you with the requested service. We may as well use the information you provide in aggregate form for internal business purposes, just as generating statistics and developing marketing plans. We may share or transfer such non-personally identifiable information with or to our affiliates, licensees, agents and partners.

The security of your personal information is important to us. We follow as a rule accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both while registration and once we receive it. No method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100 percent secure, nevertheless. In a nutshell, even though we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your personal information, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.

As we continue to develop our business, we might sell certain aspects of our entities or assets. In such transactions, user information, including personally identifiable information, as a rule is one of the transferred business assets, and by submitting your personal information on Wn.com you agree that your data may be transferred to such parties in this situation.