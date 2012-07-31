Pelikan Colombia SAS contracts TelOnline to enhance their internal and external

Pelikan Colombia SAS contracts TelOnline for a IP telephony solution that would enhance their internal and external telephony communication system with a Switchvox AA305 that includes cold spare appliance.Bogota, Colombia July 31, 2012

The Digium Switchvox SMB AA305 is an affordable and unified communications solution that gives businesses the ability to improve office communications. It is designed for medium-sized business that want a high performance, highly redundant, full feature rack mountable IP PBX (Private -Automatic- Branch Exchange). This solution supports up to 150 users, up to 45 concurrent calls, up to 10 simultaneous call recordings and up to 15 simultaneous conference calls participants.

Switchvox AA305 is easy to set up and manage. It has real time Switchboard for every user. Switchvox can be managed through web interface and through smart phones like Blackberry, iPhone & Android. It can be used with a company's existing SIP telephones and hardware, resulting in lower costs than with a traditional business phone system. It’s the ideal solution for businesses seeking a full feature set and powerful functionality.

Pelikan Colombia is committed in improving their innovation process. “The satisfaction and growth of our clients are our greatest commitment, hence the importance of an IP telephony solution that allows us to take advantage of new technologies to improve communication to and from our clients, creating synergy that allow us to strengthen our ties and achieve our corporate goals,” stated Pelikan’s IT Manager Victor Taborda.