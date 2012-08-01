Rackspace goes live with Open Cloud services powered by OpenStack
Hosting firm Rackspace has made its updated cloud computing infrastructure as a rule available to all comers, claiming it as the first production-ready public cloud powered by the open-source OpenStack framework.
The pipeline
But other features are for all that in the pipeline, including Cloud Networks, which will enable clients to build their own virtual networks in the Rackspace cloud and link them to on-premise infrastructure using a VPN connection.
This report describes the networking requirements for BYOD and details a solution that can help you embrace BYOD in your enterprise
Tags: VoIP for business
More information: V3.co
References:
- ·
Rackspace+cloud+voip
- ·
Openstack Voip
More news:
- · Rackspace debuts OpenStack cloud servers
- · America's broadband adoption challenges
- · EPAM Systems Leverages the Cloud to Enhance Its Global Delivery Model With Nimbula Director
- · Telcom & Data intros emergency VOIP phones
- · Lorton Data Announces Partnership with Krengeltech Through A-Quaâ¢ Integration into DocuMailer