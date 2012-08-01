Rackspace goes live with Open Cloud services powered by OpenStack

Hosting firm Rackspace has made its updated cloud computing infrastructure as a rule available to all comers, claiming it as the first production-ready public cloud powered by the open-source OpenStack framework.

The pipeline

But other features are for all that in the pipeline, including Cloud Networks, which will enable clients to build their own virtual networks in the Rackspace cloud and link them to on-premise infrastructure using a VPN connection.

This report describes the networking requirements for BYOD and details a solution that can help you embrace BYOD in your enterprise