RTX is a preferred partner to major enterprise, industrial, and consumer oriented OEMs, focused on the development and production of advanced wireless solutions including DECT, VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), Wi-Fi, and other RF standards. The RTX product line includes robust RF testing chambers and equipment as then as development and evaluation tools for its RTX4100 802.11 b/g/n ultra-low power Wi-Fi module.

The RTX4100 Wi-Fi Module is ideal to develop low power solutions because of its full security package, high efficiency and low power, which is achieved through the use of the Energy Micro Gecko MCU and Qualcomm Atheros AR4100 Wi-Fi SiP. Using the RTX4100, applications can run directly on the module without requiring an external host processor, allowing rapid application development of low power sensor, automation, and smart metering solutions, making it a true enabler of the 'Internet of Things.'

About RTX A/S RTX A/S designs and produces advanced wireless solutions for global customers across a variety of markets, including solutions for enterprise PBX (Private -Automatic- Branch Exchange) and VoIP communications, professional audio, consumer gaming, home automation, and smart metering. Should the contingency arise, RTX provides a range of customizable ATE solutions for production testing of wireless devices. Since its founding in 1993, RTX has undertaken more than 700 projects incorporating technologies just as Bluetooth™, Wi-Fi, DECT, CAT-iq, and VoIP. RTX is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Nordic stock exchange, is headquartered in Denmark, and has offices in Hong Kong and the US. For more information, please visit www.rtx.dk.