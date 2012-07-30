Vera Networks Launches Cloud-Based VoIP Call Flow Diagnostics Tool  vCaptureSM to Address Call Issues

Vera Networks announced today the availability of its vCaptureSM service that enables operators of Voice over Internet Protocol networks and platforms to quickly locate and help resolve call issues.

The vCaptureSM service provides technical teams with the ability to target call issue-related session initiation protocol signaling data with laser-point accuracy without being in critically sensitive areas of the network infrastructure. The non-invasive, cloud-based, SIP signal capture innovation records all SIP messaging within a switching network. This allows for in-depth analysis of session initiation protocol signaling data, including call flow, signaling, and equipment-related problems.

The cloud-based solution

The cloud-based solution, offered on a monthly subscription basis, reduces the time required to determine the root cause of most VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) call and interop-related issues, improving customer response times, resource utilization, and reducing related operational expenses. It boasts an impressive array of features including an intuitive interface and protocol-aware searching and filtering capabilities.

"vCaptureSM is essential for anyone operating a Voice Over IP platform in today's business environment," said Christopher Bradish, CEO at Vera Networks. "It fits seamlessly into any network architecture, whether you are a carrier, service provider, or an enterprise business."

The integrity of a networks infrastructure

"Our solution operates passively so it preserves the integrity of a networks infrastructure," said Vera Networks CTO Brian Stone. "Other call analysis products on the market are typically intrusive, introducing additional points of failure into a network and potentially affecting network performance. As well, these other solutions can cost several hundred thousand dollars, during vCaptureSM is a fraction of the price."

The service was introduced in Chicago at International Telecoms Week previously this year, and received enthusiastic reviews from the carrier community. For more information or to subscribe to vCaptureSM, visit www.vcapture.veranetworks.com.

