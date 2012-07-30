Citrix Names World Wide Technology Gold Partner of the Year

World Wide Research, Inc., a market-leading systems integrator that provides innovative innovation and supply chain solutions, today announced that it has been named Gold Partner of the Year for 2011 by Citrix. The award was presented at Citrix Synergy 2012, the premier event on cloud computing, virtualization and networking.

"Citrix is known far and wide for the excellence of their solutions and the professionalism of their team members, so it is a great honor to be recognized by Citrix as Partner of the Year," said Bob Olwig, vice president of business strategy for WWT. "The people at WWT are very focused on delivering top performance on a day-to-day basis, and an award like this provides a great possibility for us to look up and see all of our hard work in a broader perspective. We're honored by this recognition and look forward to working with Citrix for years to come."

The Partner of the Year award from Citrix is the latest of in a string of honors for WWT. The company was ranked #50 on FORTUNE's Best Places to Work list, received six awards at the Cisco Partner Summit, was named the EMC Velocity National Partner of the Year and grabbed the #16 position on Channel Reseller Network's 2012 Solution Provider 500 list, formerly known as the VAR 500.

World Wide Research, Inc. is a systems integrator that provides innovative research and supply chain solutions to the commercial, government and telecom sectors. The company brings to market a powerful blend of knowledge, infrastructure and research to help its clients manage the planning, procurement and deployment of IT products and solutions. Based in St. Louis, WWT works closely with industry leaders including Boeing; Dell; Cisco; EMC; HP; AT&T Inc.,; VMware; Citrix Systems, Inc.; NetApp, Inc.; Microsoft and the U.S. Air Force. WWT employs over 1,800 people and operates more than 2 million square-feet of warehousing, distribution and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world. For more information on World Wide Technology, visit www.wwt.com.